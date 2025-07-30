Car swept away by rainwater flow in Hassan Abdal

RAWALPINDI: Floodwaters swept away a vehicle carrying 10 members of a family in Hassan Abdal on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Rescue 1122 workers rescued five persons onboard the vehicle and transferred them to hospital for medical aid. “A search operation has been underway to trace other members of the family carried away by the flooding rainwater drain,” officials said.

A team of Rescue 1122 divers searching for four women and a child carried away by the floodwater.

A car carrying a father and daughter was swept away by flood in Islamabad’s DHA Phase 5 on July 22, after heavy monsoon rainfall.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was caught in a sudden surge of water, leaving father and daughter unable to escape.

Since the onset of the monsoon season, a total of 266 people have been died and 628 have been injured across Pakistan in rain and flooding.

Punjab has borne the brunt of the losses, with 144 deaths and 488 injuries according to a report. K-P followed with 63 fatalities and 79 injuries. Sindh recorded 25 deaths and 40 injuries, while Baluchistan reported 16 fatalities and four injuries. Islamabad saw eight deaths, G-B seven, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir two.

In addition to human losses, property and livestock damage has also been significant.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of potential flash floods in local streams and nullahs.