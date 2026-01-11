Groom among 4 killed in car-truck collision in Jamrud

Khyber: Four people, including a groom, were killed and one person injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Jamrud town of Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, late Saturday night, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred when the groom was returning with his friends from a salon after wedding preparations. The collision instantly turned wedding celebrations into mourning.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured person to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Nauman, Mansoor, Sohail, and Zarab. Upon receiving news of the groom’s death, scenes of grief were witnessed at the wedding house.

Police cordoned off the area, collected evidence from the scene, and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Earlier last month, another groom was killed in a separate incident in Jamrud due to celebratory aerial firing during a wedding ceremony.

According to police and local sources, the groom, identified as Asad Afghani, was struck in the chest by a bullet fired during aerial firing allegedly carried out by his relatives.

Asad died on the spot, while another man, identified as Irfan, sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police said they took immediate action upon receiving information about the incident. Police arrested the accused, identified as Ismatullah, within hours, and registered a First Information Report (FIR). Evidence was collected from the scene, and further investigation is underway, Jamrud police said.

Authorities warned against aerial firing at public events, calling it a dangerous and illegal practice that continues to claim innocent lives.