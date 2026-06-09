Cardi B brings Madison Square Garden to its feet during NBA Finals!

The singer delivered a high-octane halftime performance during Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, June 8.

The Bronx-born rapper took center court in front of a packed crowd, performing “Bodega Baddie” from her latest album, Am I the Drama?, which was released in September.

Backed by dancers dressed in orange Knicks jersey-inspired outfits, Cardi commanded the arena with a performance that celebrated both her music and her New York roots.

Fans inside the Garden were treated to a striking visual spectacle as Cardi B made her way to the stage in a low-cut gray bodysuit, her floor-length hair flowing behind her.

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She followed up with one of her biggest hits, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” the chart-topping single that launched her into mainstream stardom in 2017.

After wrapping up her energetic set, Cardi headed courtside to watch the remainder of the game alongside her 4-year-old son, Wave. Sharing moments from her seat on Instagram Stories, the rapper joked about being seated near the Spurs bench.

On the court, New York continued its strong Finals campaign. Entering Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead after winning both opening games in San Antonio, the Knicks looked to move one step closer to capturing an NBA championship in front of their home crowd.