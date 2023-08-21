Caretaker Balochistan cabinet takes oath

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar on Monday administered oath to members of newly appointed five-member caretaker cabinet in the first phase, ARY News reported.

As per details, the caretaker cabinet members of Balochistan who took oath include Capt (Retd) Zubair Jamali, Prince Ahmed Ali, Amjad Rasheed, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jan Achakzai.

Sources said that Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Khan Raisani’s son Jamal Khan Raisani excuses himself from taking the oath and did not attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki in a ceremony held at Governor House.

The oath ceremony was attended by the former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali, and former ministers.

The governor approved Ali Mardan Khan Domki as caretaker chief minister of Balochistan on the recommendation of the parliamentary committee, which forwarded the name to him last night.

Ali Mardan Domki belongs to the Lehri area of Balochistan and is the son of politician Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki, who served as a senator between 1975 and 1977. The caretaker CM previously held positions as Tehsil Nazim, Lehri from 2002 to 2005 and District Nazim, Sibi from 2005 to 2010.