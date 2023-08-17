Caretaker Balochistan CM: Parliamentary committee’s session remains inconclusive

QUETTA: The session of the parliamentary committee for finalising the name of the caretaker Balochistan chief minister (CM) remained inconclusive, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the six-member parliamentary committee mulled over names recommended by the government and the opposition sides for the caretaker Balochistan CM’s slot.

However, the committee failed to reach a consensus on a name in the first session.

Sources added that another session of the parliamentary committee will be held at 2:00 pm today. The matter will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if the parliamentary committee fails to reach a consensus.

Earlier, the Speaker Balochistan Assembly issued the notification for the key session of the parliamentary committee to finalise the caretaker CM.

The six-member parliamentary committee members include outgoing CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Zamrak Achakzai and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from the government side. Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Younus Zehri and Ahmed Nawaz represented the opposition side.

Ali Mardan Domki, Mir Usman Badini, Mir Naseer Bizenjo and Ali Hassan Zehri have been nominated for the caretaker Balochistan CM’s slot.

From the chief minister’s side, Mir Naseer Bizenjo and Ali Hassan Zehri were recommended to the committee, whereas, the opposition leader sent the nominations of Ali Mardan Domki and Usman Badini.

On Wednesday, the decision to choose a Balochistan caretaker chief minister was left to a parliamentary committee after the government and opposition failed to reach a consensus.

A decision had to be made within three days of the provincial assembly’s dissolution under the law and Tuesday was the last day to finalise a name.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and the Leader of the Opposition, Malik Sikandar, had proposed Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki’s name as the interim chief minister.