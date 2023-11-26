Caretaker CM orders inquiry into Gorakh Hill Project irregularities

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar has taken notice of irregularities in Gorakh Hill Development project, citing a spokesperson ARY News reported on Sunday.

Caretaker CM of Sindh has expressed resentment over blatant misuse of funds and assets of Gorakh Hill project.

The chief minister has said that the project has 140 employees on payroll but none of them performing their duties.

Caretaker chief minister has also summoned explanation from Project Director of the development project.

“The misuse of funds will not be tolerated at any cost,” chief minister said.

Caretaker chief minister has directed the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry of the project.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau had initiated investigation into alleged corruption in Gorakh Hill Development Authority (GHDA) in 2019.

The anti-graft watchdog had also conducted raid at the office of the GHDA and had seized record of alleged corruption worth Rs seven billion.

Gorakh Hill Station

Gorakh is located in Kirthar mountain range at an elevation of 1734m, along the border of Sindh and Baluchistan.

Gorakh is situated on one of the highest plateaus of Sindh, spread over 2,500 acres of land, and due to its surroundings, it is a unique adventure point for nature lovers.

It is about 423 km distance from Karachi. The Hill station attracts large number of tourists from the city due to its pristine environs.