Caretaker CM seeks plan to improve healthcare facilities in Punjab

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab sought a comprehensive plan from Health Secretary to improve the healthcare facilities in the Hospitals across the region, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a meeting was chaired by Mohsin Naqvi, caretaker CM of Punjab, to address the healthcare issues in major hospitals across the province.

Taking immediate action, the Chief Minister directed the Secretary of Health to present a well-defined plan within a week, to enhance the provision of healthcare services in the major hospitals across the province.

The key aspects of the plan should be included the provision of essential facilities and the renovation of hospitals, while the authorities decided to relocate hospitals from old buildings to new building.

Furthermore, the major hospitals in Lahore will witness a significant upgrade with the introduction of bio-medical machinery, medical equipment, and other essential facilities.

The stakeholders reached a consensus during the meeting regarding the establishment of health councils for major hospitals.

To address the immediate needs of the healthcare system, Punjab’s seven major teaching hospitals will receive an allocation of 60 basic standard medicines, meanwhile, a total of 25 essential medicines will be provided to all cardiac hospitals in Lahore.

