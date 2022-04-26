Caretaker CM Usman Buzdar mulls over formation of Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has started consultations with legal experts over and aides for formation of a cabinet, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The legal experts have advised the caretaker Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar that no steps can be taken without approval of the cabinet, sources said.

Legal experts have advised for announcing a caretaker cabinet to run the government matters smoothly.

It is pertinent to mention here that after approval of his resignation on April 1st, Sardar Usman Buzdar is working as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The caretaker CM is mulling over formation of a caretaker cabinet to run administrative matters of the province, sources added.

Punjab province is undergoing in a crisis situation in the wake of Hamza Shahbaz’s election as chief minister of the province in the Provincial Assembly session, which was marred by violence.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) hearing implementation petition with regard to the court’s order for oath taking of Punjab’s Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz today.

A petition was filed for implementation of the high court’s order with regard to oath taking of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer oath to him.

