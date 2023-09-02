32.9 C
Caretaker FM, Turkiye, Kuwait envoys discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has held meetings with Turkiye Ambassador Dr Mehmet Paçaci and Kuwait Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Almutairi to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The caretaker foreign minister reviewed Pakistan-Turkiye ties and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest with Dr Mehmet.

He expressed satisfaction at the convergence of views on all major regional and global issues.

Meanwhile, the interim foreign minister, while meeting with Ambassador Nassar, took up salient aspects of bilateral cooperation to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

He aims to improve the country’s relations with the Middle Eastern countries to maintain better relations with the Muslim world.

