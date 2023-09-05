Caretaker govt fully abides by Constitution, law: information minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday reaffirmed the caretaker government’s commitment to uphold the Constitution and abide by the country’s laws.

Talking to a private news channel, Solangi emphasized that the caretaker government had been working within the defined constitutional role and would not resort to anything that was against the Constitution.

“We need to demonstrate through our actions that we have no favourites,” he said, highlighting the importance of ensuring a level playing field for all political parties.

The minister said it was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) responsibility to provide equal opportunities to all the political parties.

“If any political party feels that it is being treated unjustly, it can approach the Election Commission and the courts,” he asserted.

As regards the arrest of Pervez Elahi, he said he was taken into custody under a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him.

The police had the authority to arrest him. A person should not be called a political prisoner if he or she was arrested in a case.

To a query, Solangi said everybody had the right of the freedom of expression and holding a peaceful protest.

To another question, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to assist the ECP in fulfilling its constitutional duties related to holding polls.

He said that the government would fully assist the ECP in conducting the election in accordance with its schedule.