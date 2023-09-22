Caretaker govt has no favourites among political parties: Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that the caretaker government has no favourites among the political parties, ARY News reported.

Murtaza Solangi said in a statement that the caretaker government was established in accordance with the law and the Constitution. He added that they caretaker set-up is not going to seize the power.

He admitted that against the tradition, the tenure of the caretaker government exceeded two to three months due to the census results and new delimitations.

Related: General elections: PPP sees ECP’s announcement ‘unconstitutional’

“The election commission has announced to hold general elections in the last week of January. We will neither discriminate the political parties nor do we have favourites.”

Solangi said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has the right to give his opinion and he will respect it. “They raised objections against the presence of some Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in the incumbent cabinet.”

He detailed, “Fawad Hassan Fawad performed duties in the civil services for 35 years. If he was associated with PML-N, then he would definitely become a minister in the previous government instead of becoming a caretaker minister only for three months. He spent a long time in jail but nothing was proved against him.”

Related: PPP ‘welcomes’ ECP’s decision to hold elections in Jan 2024

Regarding PML-N supremo’s return, Solangi said that the caretaker government has nothing to do with Nawaz Sharif as he would face the law. “I don’t know whether Nawaz Sharif would get pre-arrest bail or approach court after arriving in Pakistan.”