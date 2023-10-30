Caretaker govt has no political agenda: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that the caretaker government strictly adhered to its constitutional role of holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country, ARY News reported.

“We are not a political government, and we do not have any political agenda. Political parties do not need us for establishing contacts with each other. The Election Commission is in contact with all the political parties,” the minister said while addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Federal Cabinet presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Solangi was flanked by ministers for Interior, Culture & Heritage, and National Health Services.

Sharing the major decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, the minister said the forum approved the Repatriation Order under sections 3 and 14B of the Foreigners Act of 1946 on the recommendations of the Ministry of Interior. It was aimed at sending back illegal immigrants to their countries, he added.

Solangi said the prime minister had issued special directives for ensuring repatriation of illegal immigrants in a dignified and respectful manner.

Women and children would also be provided special care during the repatriation process, he said, adding directives had been issued that no state agency would exceed its authority at any stage of the process.

The minister said the prime minister had directed to establish a special system for not only preparing the database of individuals being repatriated under the Repatriation Order, but also monitoring the entire process.

He said the PM also accorded approval for presenting a work plan before the cabinet regarding the matter so that it could be ensured that all illegal immigrants left the country in a phased-manner.