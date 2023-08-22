Caretaker govt seeks business input on business park establishment

ISLAMABAD: With the aim to boost trade in the country, the Caretaker Federal Government on Tuesday sought the business community’s input on Establishing Business Parks, ARY News reported.

The federal government, with the aim of boosting trade in the country, has made the decision to establish business parks and has sought recommendations from the business community.

According to the details, the Federal Minister of Commerce and Industry, Gohar Ejaz, held a meeting with exporters and traders and decided to establish Business Parks to boost trade.

During the meeting, Gohar Ejaz stated that there are plans to establish business parks in major cities, and adopting a strategic perspective is essential to increase revenue.

He emphasized that these parks will contribute to economic growth, and every possible avenue will be explored to enhance export capabilities.

He also stated that recommendations have been sought from the business community regarding the establishment of business parks, with the goal of facilitating both local and international traders.