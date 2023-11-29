Caretaker govt to resolve missing person issue: Sarfraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti said on Wednesday that the caretaker government would try its best to resolve the issue of missing persons, ARY News reported.

Talking to media persons after appearing before the Islamabad High Court’s Chief Justice, he said that Chief Minister Baluchistan had constituted an inquiry commission to probe the murder allegations on Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and if allegation was proved correct, an action would be taken according to the law.

The minister said that the issue was sub-judice and should not be discussed publicly however the commission earlier constituted for missing persons would present its report on the recovery of 25 missing persons to the court.

Responding to a quarry, Bugti said that there was a very thin line between self-disappearance, enforced disappearance and missing, adding there were many cases of self-disappearances however the cases of enforced disappearances yet to be decided under the UN charter.

The minister further said that the commission would categorize the cases of self-disappearances, enforced disappearances and missing persons after reviewing all the cases.

He said that development was not only a issue of Baluchistan but of the entire country and the caretaker government had very limited mandate but it would make possible efforts in that regard within its domain.

The minister said that on the directions of the court, he would invite family members of missing persons at a dinner to listen their grievances.