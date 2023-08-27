Caretaker health minister takes notice of ARY News report

Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan has taken notice of the ARY News report regarding the appointment of junior doctors at the airports, ports and border crossing points.

ARY News aired a report regarding the appointment of junior doctors at the airports, ports and bordering crossing points by the Border Health Services (BHS).

The caretaker health minister ordered the concerned authorities to launch an inquiry into the junior doctors’ appointments at the border crossing points. Dr Nadeem Jan ordered authorities to submit a report at the earliest.

He said in a statement the Border and Health Services (BHS) is a key national entity that plays a vital role in preventing the transfer of epidemics from foreign countries to Pakistan.

He added that BHS is responsible for implementing the international health regulations.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that an inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the responsible persons behind the violation of the merit and strict action will be taken.

It is pertinent to mention here that the appointments of the BHS staff were made by the previous government.