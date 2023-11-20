Caretaker interior minister calls for timely general elections

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general polls at the earliest, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said they do not intend to extend the interim set-up’s tenure. “We want ECP to hold general polls at the earliest and an elected government runs the country.”

Commenting on border management, Bugti said that in-chamber discussions were held on the Chaman and they wanted to negotiate the matters. “Documents are always checked in all countries to maintain the records of movements.”

The interior minister clarified that Pakistan was not creating hurdles in trade activities, instead it would facilitate the businesses. “We want to regularize the border and the passport regime should be implemented.”

Bugti added that Pakistan would devise a mechanism to curb risks.

Earlier, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti rejected any ‘manhandling’ of illegal immigrants in Pakistan’s repatriation process.

“Prime Minister [Anwaarul Haq Kakar] has given very clear instructions that there should be no manhandling of illegal immigrants during the repatriation process,” the interior minister said while speaking on the Senate floor.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

After the expiry of the deadline, the caretaker government swung into action against illegal immigrants. Most Afghan nationals stay in Pakistan as undocumented illegal immigrants.

He reiterated that action is only against illegal immigrants, who have no valid travel documents, and the state of Pakistan wants to end this illegality. He said anyone, who wants to come to Pakistan on valid documents will be welcomed.