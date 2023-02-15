Caretaker KP CM summons first cabinet session

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Azam Khan summoned the first cabinet session after the dissolution of the provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan will chair the first cabinet session to discuss the nine-point agenda including the relief goods activities for the earthquake victims in Turkey.

Additionally, the participant will discuss the disbursement of the funds to establish the Chamber of Commerce office.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls, security measures and inflation of essential commodities were not included in the agenda items.

Last month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been dissolved on the advice of former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

As per details, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day ago.

The decision to dissolve the KP Assembly was taken in the last cabinet meeting of the provincial government, held on Tuesday.

Mehmood Khan said it was the last cabinet meeting and he is grateful to all of the MPAs for their cooperation throughout the tenure and all the officers and ministers who played their role in the development of the province.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly will be dissolved immediately.

