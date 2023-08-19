Caretaker Minister Gohar Ijaz decides to work without salary

ISLAMABAD: The recently appointed Caretaker Minister Gohar Ijaz on Saturday announced that he will not take a salary or government perks in his role as the Caretaker Minister of Industry, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Caretaker Minister Gohar Ijaz, while announcing that he will not receive a salary or government benefits, stated that he is committed to serving the nation in a selfless manner.

Gohar Ijaz declared that as the Caretaker Minister, he will not avail himself of any government facilities and will cover all his expenses independently, even bearing the costs of services obtained from the private sector.

He emphasized his unwavering faith in serving the nation as a federal minister and expressed his determination to bear all expenses related to advisory services or service charges from the private sector without any personal gain.

The Caretaker Minister emphasized his goal of contributing to the progress and development of the nation.