Caretaker minister issues order to clear two-year dues of govt employees

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Finance Minister Younus Dagha has issued directives to clear two-year dues of the government employees in terms of salaries and pensions, ARY News reported on Monday.

He also ordered to launch a mobile app for improving the services of district treasury offices.

More than 20,000 retired government employees are facing difficulties due to non-clearance of dues for three years.

The minister admitted that there is a shortage of funds in terms of pre-retirement salaries, pensions, commutation and gratuity.

He detailed that the dues of the government workers have soared to Rs36 billion due to the financial crisis.

Moreover, the authorities took action against the workers who have been found guilty of financial irregularities in the district treasury offices.