Caretaker PM assures resolution of issues of coal mining industry

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday assured to resolve issues of the coal mining industry in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The caretaker PM made the assurance while talking to a delegation of coal mining companies from Balochistan.

The delegation informed the prime minister about the issues faced by the coal mining industry.

PM Kakar asked the companies to ensure the protection of miners working in the coal mines.

He said Balochistan was rich in natural resources, adding benefits could not be achieved from mining without adopting international standards.

Federal ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki, and provincial ministers and officials attended the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar arrived in Quetta for a three-day visit to Balochistan.

On his arrival at Quetta Airport, he was received by Interim Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki and other high ranking officials.