Caretaker PM calls for creation of job opportunities in Balochistan

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday underlined the need for creation of jobs and livelihood opportunities in Balochistan through an effective strategy.

The caretaker premier issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review the development projects in Balochistan. The meeting was attended by the caretaker chief minister, ministers and the relevant authorities.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed for keeping a balance in the budget and expenditures through a better mechanism in the future and stressed upon proper utilization of resources.

During the meeting, the caretaker PM observed that the province had immense potential in minerals mining which could be utilized for the development of the country’s economy.

Mineral resources in the province could be fully tapped in the presence of effective communication infrastructure in those mineral-rich areas, he opined.

The chief secretary briefed the prime minister over the proposed and the ongoing uplift projects in the province.

Read More: Caretaker PM expresses confidence about emerging out of economic quagmire

Meanwhile, the prime minister also chaired a meeting to review the security situation in the country, especially in Balochistan province. Caretaker Ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarrar and Sami Saeed were present in the meeting.

PM Kakar said that protection and security of the country and nation, besides maintaining secure environment for the public, were among the top priorities of the government.

During the meeting, the prime minister also stressed upon further improvement of legislative framework with regard to strengthening of the state response on security matters.

He also reiterated that people would be provided with the financial and economic opportunities at the federal and provincial levels, adding for the effective utilization of resources, the formulation of latest and innovative strategy was indispensable.

The prime minister also lauded role of the provincial government and the law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order situation in the province.