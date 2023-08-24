Caretaker PM constitutes Cabinet Committee for Energy

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has constituted the Cabinet Committee for Energy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali has been appointed chairman of the cabinet’s energy committee.

Federal ministers for finance, revenue, economic affairs, privatization, planning, communications, railways, maritime affairs, law, climate change and water resources will be members of the energy committee.

Caretaker PM has decided not to keep the chairman’s office of the energy committee with him and entrusted it to the energy minister.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was holding office of the chairman energy committee in the capacity of the prime minister.