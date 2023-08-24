28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Advertisement -

Caretaker PM constitutes Cabinet Committee for Energy

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has constituted the Cabinet Committee for Energy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali has been appointed chairman of the cabinet’s energy committee.

Federal ministers for finance, revenue, economic affairs, privatization, planning, communications, railways, maritime affairs, law, climate change and water resources will be members of the energy committee.

Caretaker PM has decided not to keep the chairman’s office of the energy committee with him and entrusted it to the energy minister.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was holding office of the chairman energy committee in the capacity of the prime minister.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.