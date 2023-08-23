Caretaker PM Kakar assures businessmen of addressing concerns

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured to try to address the problems of the business community including those relating to power and gas.

Speaking to the prominent entrepreneurs in Karachi, he acknowledged the contributions of the businessmen saying they are the engine of economy and agents of economic sustenance.

The Prime Minister asked the entrepreneurs to give practical suggestions for the revival of the economy. He said a mechanism will be designed after consultations with the entrepreneurs for the feasible actions that the caretaker government can undertake in its brief period.

PM Kakar said: “It is through collective efforts we can embark upon the journey of transforming and improving the country’s economy. He was confident that we will transform and bring positive change together.”

Anwaarul-Haq Kakar said the government’s responsibility is to facilitate the business community and then collect taxes from them so that these could be spent for the uplift of deprived segments of the society.

He also asked the business community to embrace best business practices for better branding of Pakistan in the outside world.

The premier recognized the fact that industrialization is not possible without ensuring supply of consistent cheap energy. He said Pakistan is blessed with immense natural resources and there is no need for despondency.

Yesterday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation met caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar at the Governor’s Hous

The MQM-P delegation includes Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Javed Hanif. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also attended the meeting

The delegation members congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.