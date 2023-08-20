Caretaker PM Kakar vows to implement reforms in energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said that the government would ensure the implementation of reforms in the power and energy sectors of the country.

The premier was talking to Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that reforms in the energy and power sectors of the country were critical to national economic stability and development.

He also extended his good wishes and congratulations to Muhammad Ali on assuming the responsibilities.

Earlier, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the caretaker prime minister said that from vendors to lawyers, farmers to engineers, artists to doctors, and every other segment of the society, their contribution propelled the ‘Pakistani Dream’.

“Together, with this diverse support, we are journeying towards a brighter and more prosperous future for our nation,” PM Anwaarul Haq wrote in the tweet.

The post also carried a short video clip of an address by the caretaker prime minister to the cabinet members regarding financial discipline during a maiden meeting held on Friday.