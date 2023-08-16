Caretaker PM lauds Saudi Govt for consistent support to Pakistan

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Saudi Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office and conveyed best wishes on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker Prime Minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy historic and deep rooted ties.

He emphasized that the recently-instituted Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would continue to work as before and would lay the foundations to fast-track foreign investments, particularly from Saudi Arabia. He highlighted energy, infrastructure, agriculture, IT and manpower as potential sectors of cooperation.

Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar thanked the Saudi government for its consistent support to Pakistan’s economic stability and development.

He particularly mentioned the large number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and requested the Saudi side to continue to extend all possible facilitation to them.

The Prime Minister lauded the vision of the Saudi leadership and said that Saudi Arabia could always count on Pakistan as its trusted and reliable partner.

The Saudi Ambassador reiterated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are bound together in a fraternal relationship characterized by mutual trust and close cooperation on all bilateral and regional issues of common interest.