Caretaker PM lauds Saudi interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday lauded Saudi Arabia for its interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), ARY News reported.

According to details, Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah called on caretaker PM in Islamabad.

The premier welcomed the delegation and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations with the Kingdom.

He lauded the vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and said Pakistan would always remain a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia.

PM Kakar thanked the Saudi leadership for making excellent arrangements for Hujjaj from all over the world, including Pakistan during Hajj this year.

He expressed the hope that Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims would continue to receive special treatment from the Saudi side.

Read More: President Alvi calls for strengthening economic, cultural ties with Saudi Arabia

The Prime Minister also thanked Saudi Arabia for its interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Saudi Minister thanked the Prime Minister for warm hospitality extended to him and members of his delegation during their maiden visit to Pakistan.

He said Saudi Arabia would extend all possible facilitation to Pakistani pilgrims and in addition to religious visits, the delegation will also try to promote Saudi tourism to Pakistan.