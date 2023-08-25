Caretaker PM meets Murtaza Wahab, vows to resolve Karachi’s issues

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday met Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and vowed to extend cooperation to help resolve the issues confronting the metropolis city, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab called on caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar and briefed the latter about the administrative affairs of Karachi.

The prime minister said during his maiden visit to Karachi as caretaker prime minister he, as his foremost priority, had issued instruction to resolve traders’ issues during an interaction with them.

The Caretaker PM said that the federal and provincial governments would extend their cooperation to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to help resolve the issues confronting Karachi city.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also said that being an industrial and commercial hub, the city had a significant role in Pakistan’s economic development.

It is pertinent to mention here that caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar recently visited Karachi and visited Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute and offer Fateha.

Talking to journalists, the caretaker PM said that the interim government would function in the limited time frame only to ensure the election process.

They would play their part in this regard by holding transparent and impartial polls, so that Pakistan could move through its constitutional transitional period, he added.