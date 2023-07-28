Caretaker PM: PML-N, PPP shortlist ‘five names’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have agreed on ‘five names’ for the caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.
PML-N central leaders including Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq held consultations with the PPP delegation for the caretaker PM’s slot.
The PPP delegation was represented by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Khursheed Shah. The ruling coalition partners mulled over appointing a political personality for the key position.
Sources told ARY News that PML-N and PPP have initially agreed on ‘five names’ which do not include Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Both parties decided to share the ‘five names’ with other coalition partners.
The top leaders of the ruling political parties will be apprised after delegation-level consultations. Sources added that the next round of talks for caretaker PM will be held after 10th Muharram.
It is pertinent to mention here that report started making rounds that Ishaq Dar is likely to become caretaker prime minister (PM) as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) becomes active to convince coalition parties in this regard.
Ishaq Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.
However, the ruling coalition parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) had rejected to receive any suggestions from PML-N regarding Ishaq Dar for caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP rejected such reports regarding their agreement on appointing Ishaq Dar as the caretaker PM.
On the other hand, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar that he will accept any decision the leadership takes about the caretaker Prime Minister
Dar said that the discussion regarding the caretaker prime minister is premature at this time. The coalition government and PDM will decide on the caretaker premier, he added.
The finance minister said that without increasing the powers of the caretaker prime minister the country cannot run but the caretaker government needs 90 days instead of 60 days.