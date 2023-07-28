Caretaker PM: PML-N, PPP shortlist ‘five names’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have agreed on ‘five names’ for the caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

PML-N central leaders including Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq held consultations with the PPP delegation for the caretaker PM’s slot.

The PPP delegation was represented by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Khursheed Shah. The ruling coalition partners mulled over appointing a political personality for the key position.

Read more: Khawaja Asif Rules out the Possibility of Ishaq Dar becoming caretaker PM

Sources told ARY News that PML-N and PPP have initially agreed on ‘five names’ which do not include Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Both parties decided to share the ‘five names’ with other coalition partners.

The top leaders of the ruling political parties will be apprised after delegation-level consultations. Sources added that the next round of talks for caretaker PM will be held after 10th Muharram.