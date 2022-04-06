Caretaker PM: Speaker writes letter to Imran Khan, opp leader

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has sought four names each from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif for constitution of a parliamentary committee to develop a consensus on the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

Qaiser wrote a letter to both under Article 224-A of the constitution, seeking to constitute an eight-member parliamentary committee to reach a consensus on a person for the appointment of the caretaker premier.

“In case the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as caretaker prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively,” read the letter.

Earlier today, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif rejected former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed’s name for the post of caretaker prime minister.

The opposition leader, in a letter written to President Arif Alvi, maintained that the process of naming interim PM or government is unconstitutional as NA speaker’s ruling on no-confidence motion is already challenged in SC and every step of President or PM will be subject to the apex court ruling.

