Caretaker PM vows to improve standard of higher education in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday vowed to remove all hurdles in the way of bringing the level of higher education in Pakistan equal to international standards, ARY News reported.

The caretaker PM expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of vice chancellors of public sector universities of Balochistan that called on him – during his three-day visit to Quetta.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of the progress over higher education and the pertaining issues.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar stressed upon formulation of a planning to ensure that higher education at the universities level should become a regular base for the latest research and innovative achievements.

He said that graduated students should be equipped with the professional skill-sets to meet the requirements of industries.

The caretaker PM underscored the need of promoting a culture of research and creativeness as the lack of innovation was linked with the deficiency in research and higher education.

The premier further asked for setting up incubation centers for the students by the industrial sector in universities, so that they could get opportunities for the contemporary research, adding that with these measures, trained manpower would be provided to the industries, thus paving way for an industrial revolution.

He shared that with continuous facility of higher education, improvement could be brought in different sectors of life.

The youth should be provided with ample opportunities to seek higher education, so that the talented young lot could play their due role in the progress of the country, he said, adding the youth and manpower were the vital assets for a better future.

The caretaker prime minister also underlined to remove all hurdles in the pursuit of higher education in Pakistan by bringing it to par the international standards.