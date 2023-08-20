Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has vowed to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Balochistan, specifically of his native town, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The caretaker prime minister made these remarks while addressing a reception through a video link, organised by the All Parties Conference in his native village Kan Mehtarzai.

A large number of people including leaders of various political parties, tribal elders, scholars, journalists, farmers, lawyers and students participated in the reception ceremony.

PM Anwaarul Haq said that efforts would be made to provide employment opportunities and maintain peace and security while expediting the development process in Kan Mehtarzai, Killa Saifullah and other areas of Balochistan.

He said all possible steps will be taken to bring Kan Mehtarzai, Qila Saifullah at par with other areas of the country and eliminate backwardness.

The local notables expressed confidence that Anwaar ul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister would play his key role in the elimination of terrorism in the country, conduct of transparent elections and restoration of law and order.

Anwarul Haq Kakar took oath as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the caretaker prime minister in a ceremony at the President House.

Read More: Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as 8th caretaker prime minister

Outgoing prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan and leading politicians of various political parties also attended the ceremony.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and other high ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and a member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.