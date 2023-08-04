MQM-P considers nominating Kamran Tessori for caretaker PM’s slot

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is considering nominating Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori for caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot as consultations are underway, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources quoting MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Kamran Tessori’s ‘commendable work’ in country’s current situation justifies his nomination for caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot.

However, Khalid Maqbool said, nominating Tessori for the slot will hurt MQM-P in Sindh. “We are ready to bear any loss for the sake of country,” Khalid added.

The party convener said that they will finalise the name and sent to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif by tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the names of former Sindh Governor Ishratul Ibad and Justice Shakeel Baloch from Balochistan among others are being considered for the caretaker prime minister (PM) slot.

As the government nears its term, coalition partners held a virtual meeting to deliberate on four-point agenda – caretaker prime minister (PM), Census 2023, dissolution of assemblies and by-elections.

Sources told ARY News that the participants of the meeting agreed on dissolving the assemblies on August 9 as proposed by PM Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier. The meeting also demanded the general elections should be held on time, they claimed.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) sought time for further consultation on nomination of caretaker prime minister. Later, the prime minister sought suggestions from allies on caretaker prime minister by tonight.

The meeting took place just a day after PM Shehbaz Sharif hinted at the possibility of dissolving the National Assembly (NA) on August 9.

Addressing a farewell dinner arranged for parliamentarians, PM Shehbaz said that consultation will be held with the coalition parties and together with the opposition leader the name of the caretaker prime minister will be finalised.