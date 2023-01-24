Caretaker Punjab CM decides new postings: sources

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Raza Naqvi has decided to replace officers serving in province’s important positions, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the Caretaker Punjab CM issued instructions to Chief Secretary Punjab, directing the latter to change officers serving in province’s important positions.

Sources told ARY News that Mohsin Naqvi also issued instructions to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard.

“Appointments and transfers will be done in the light of Election Commission’s guidelines”, the caretaker CM said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker Punjab CM removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and as convener of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

According to details, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi replaced Ghulam Mahmood Dogar with Bilal Siddique, who was serving as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) at the time of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march on May 25.

A day earlier, the federal government appointed Dr Usman Anwar as new Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP), replacing Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

According to a notification, the federal government removed Punjab IG Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and instructed him to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad.

Dr Usman Anwar was performing his duties as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Motorway Police. Usman Anwar has previously been posted as an Additional IG Special Branch in Punjab.

Comments