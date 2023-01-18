Caretaker Punjab CM: Opposition forms parliamentary committee

LAHORE: The opposition has formed a three-member parliamentary committee for finalising the nomination for the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The parliamentary committee was formed in pursuance of a letter to the Punjab Assembly speaker by the Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz.

The committee members include Malik Ahmed Khan, Hassan Murtaza and Nadeem Kamran. Khalid Tahir Sindhu has been dropped from the committee.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the issue of the nomination of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab was referred to the parliamentary committee.

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman has written a letter to the Speaker Punjab Assembly for the constitution of a parliamentary committee over the nomination of the caretaker CM of the province.

Following dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the government and opposition expedited consultations for a caretaker set-up in the province.

The PA speaker will form a six-member committee, comprises of three members each from the government and the opposition.

PML-N, the largest opposition party in the provincial assembly, was expected to nominate Malik Ahmad Khan, Khalil Tahir Sindhu and People’s Party’s Hassan Murtaza as its nominees for the committee.

In case the matter won’t be decided by the parliamentary committee, the issue of the nomination of Punjab’s caretaker chief minister will be forwarded to the election commission for final decision.

