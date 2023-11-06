Caretaker Punjab govt rejects Bilawal’s allegations

LAHORE: The spokesperson of the caretaker Punjab government refuted the allegations of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported on Monday.

The caretaker Punjab government’s spokesperson said in a statement that it is completely wrong to compare Punjab with Sindh.

It added that the Punjab government was working for the last 9.5 months but it would be wrong to compare the Punjab with Sindh.

The spokesperson said that the Sindh Assembly was dissolved after completing its tenure 2.5 months ago. The development projects of the Punjab government were not politicized, it further said.

The spokesperson said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) keeps an eye on the projects of the provincial government to avoid politicisation before granting approval.

It added that the Sindh government would also get permission to improve the hospitals’ condition. The Punjab government had stopped all projects of the former MNAs and MPAs.

The spokesperson said that the caretaker Punjab government is fully impartial and providing relief to the masses without pursuing any political agenda.