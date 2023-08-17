Caretaker setup: Balochistan yet to decide on parliamentary committee

QUETTA: The parliamentary committee for Balochistan’s caretaker setup yet to be constituted when 30 hours from constitutionally mandated three days have passed.

A letter of Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been delivered to the assembly’s secretariat in which the CM himself, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Zamarruk Khan Achakzai have been nominated by the government for the parliamentary committee.

The opposition leader has proposed Younus Aziz Zehri, Maulana Abdul Wahid Siddiqui and Haji Nawaz Kakar as members of the parliamentary committee.

The opposition parties have submitted two separate lists of names as the BNP and Pasthtunkhwa MAP have given names of Nasrullah Zehri and Malik Naseer Shahwani in another list.

Balochistan Assembly Secretariat has stated that the parliamentary committee can only be formed after a letter from the opposition.

The parliamentary committee has to take decision within 72 hours and 30 of which have already passed.

Earlier, the government and opposition of the province were failed to reach a consensus in three days of the provincial assembly’s dissolution to nominate the caretaker chief minister, leaving the matter to a parliamentary committee to decide.

If the committee could also not reach a consensus, the matter would then go to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which would take a final decision on the matter.