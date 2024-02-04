Caretakers to relinquish ‘better’ Pakistan to elected representatives: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that the interim government would hand over the country’s affairs to the elected representatives in a ‘better’ condition than it was given on August 17 last year.

Addressing a seminar organized by the Press Information Department (PID) regarding elections 2024, the information minister said despite all the speculations, the caretaker government stood its ground on holding elections on the schedule given by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that the government coming to power after February 8 elections would focus on the basic problems of the country including the economy.

Solangi said that the present caretaker government is a constitutional and legal set-up which would ensure the conduct of free and fair elections in the country on February 8. In the preamble of the Constitution of Pakistan, it is written that this country will be run by its elected representatives who come to power through elections, he maintained.

“No country can become strong and prosperous without economic security and strength,” he said. He hoped that the new government would vigorously take up the agenda of economic reforms, take steps for increasing the tax base and improve governance.

The information minister also hailed minorities for playing a significant part in the achievements of Pakistan, especially in the health and education system. Pakistan will remain strong only when we give equal civil rights to minorities.

Solangi said that minorities play an important role in the nation-building process and Pakistan will become strong and prosperous only when the minorities are given equal rights as envisaged by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Constitution.

The information minister said that the creation of Pakistan in itself is the negation of the concept of majoritarian rule as All India Congress leadership wanted to impose the will of a certain group over the other people on the basis of the majority.

He said the time had come to work collectively for the promotion of unity, rather than spreading hate and disharmony.

Earlier on Saturdaqy, Solangi said that all is set to hold free, fair and transparent elections on February 8.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the caretaker government has been consistent from the day one that elections would be held on the date given by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Solangi said more than ample resources have been provided to ensure free and fair election on Thursday.

The Information Minster said the government has made foolproof security arrangements on the polling day for the voters at the polling stations.