Cary Mulligan joins Greta Gerwig’s Narnia reboot

The highly awaited Narnia reboot from Barbie director Greta Gerwig is finally moving forward, and British actress Carey Mulligan has now officially joined the cast.

This latest update marks a major step in Netflix’s plan to bring the Narnia world back to life on both the big screen and streaming.

According to THR, the Narnia reboot will not begin with the familiar The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, but instead with The Magician’s Nephew, a prequel to the better-known story.

Carey Mulligan is set to play Digory’s mother, who is seriously ill in the story. It’s a deeply emotional role that fits Mulligan’s strong talent for drama.

This will be the first time the Narnia reboot takes a different order from the book release timeline. Though The Magician’s Nephew was the sixth book published, it is actually the first in the series chronologically.

It tells the story of how the magical land of Narnia began and includes the first appearance of the lion Aslan and the evil sorceress Jadis.

Carey Mulligan joins a star-studded cast, which includes Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew, Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan, and Emma Mackey as the villainous Jadis. This shows that Greta Gerwig is building a powerful team for the Narnia reboot.

Netflix is planning something special for the release. The Narnia reboot will get an exclusive two-week run in IMAX cinemas before arriving on Netflix.

According to Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, this is part of a bigger plan to boost attention and award chances. He explained that the IMAX-only release will make the event feel unique and big.

Carey Mulligan’s casting is expected to bring even more excitement to the Narnia reboot, which is one of the most talked-about upcoming projects.

With Gerwig’s creative direction and a strong cast, this version of Narnia may be the most magical yet.