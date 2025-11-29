Carey Mulligan shares BTS in century's beloved film debuts

British actress Carey Mulligan made her debut in one of the most beloved films of this century Pride & Prejudice 2005.

The film produced by Joe Wright, she played the character of Kitty Bennet, the Fourth sister among the Bennet sisters.

She further told, “I was so lucky to get that job, I think that’s what always comes back to me is, we talk about luck a lot in this job, and it is so true that if there’s a little twist of fate, that means you happen to be in the right room at the right time. And getting to be part of that was what gave me a career”.

Whilst she shared the insights into the making of the film, she noted, “I remember Joe took us to the house with the sisters, and we spent a day just playing hide-and-seek and sardines in the house to try to make it feel like it was our house. And there was so much done to make it feel like we had kind of ownership of the story, or of these characters”.

“And the experience was just like, it was a cast of people between the ages of 18 and 25,” she said, “just getting to live together in various hotels in the British countryside for a summer. It was magical.”

“We were all young and excited about the job and just loved each other and were having so much fun,” she said. “And it’s a timeless story. It’s so romantic.”

Alongside Carey Mulligan, the film Pride & Prejudice also includes Rosamund Pike as Jane, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth, Talulah Riley as Mary and Jena Malone as the youngest, Lydia. Donald Sutherland and Brenda Blethyn played Mr and Mrs Bennet.