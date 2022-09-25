Cargo ship carrying relief goods from UAE reaches Karachi

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to send relief goods for flood victims in Pakistan as a cargo ship carrying relief goods equal to 30 containers reached Karachi port, ARY News reported.

According to the UAE consulate, the relief goods include food items, medicines and other goods for the thousands of flood victims in Pakistan.

The Gulf nation has contributed most for the flood affectees. UAE has already sent around 20 flights with relief goods to Pakistan. The material was handed over to the Pakistani authorities at the Karachi port.

Earlier this week, the first flight from Russia carrying relief goods for the flood victims landed at Jinnah International Airport.

Russia sent rice, palm oil, dry milk, tents, water and other relief goods for the flood victims of Pakistan. The material was received by Sindh minister Rasool Bux Chandio.

The minister thanked Russian authorities for extending helping handing to Pakistan in the testing times.

