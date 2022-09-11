Cargo ship from Dubai carrying relief items reaches Karachi port

KARACHI: A special cargo ship from Dubai carrying relief items for flood affectees in Sindh and Balochistan reached Karachi port, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A Dubai cargo ship carrying 17 containers of 275 tons of food stock for flood affectees reached Port Qasim, Karachi. The relief items will be supplied to the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The consul general of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that the UAE government was standing alongside Pakistan. The consul general added that the UAE and Red Crescent have continued to provide assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.

Earlier, two more planes from United Arab Emirates (UAE) landed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, bringing relief goods for the flood victims in the country.

The Gulf nation has contributed most to the flood affectees and this was the 17th and 18th flights from the UAE Air Force to bring relief goods. The material was handed over in the presence of Adviser to CM Sindh on rehabilitation, and representatives from Corps V and NDMA.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation UAE, Ministry of Community Development UAE and Emirates Red Crescent in coordination with the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai have launched a volunteering initiative to collect donations for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

This volunteering initiative was launched today simultaneously at following locations across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi. Dubai Exhibition Center, Expo City Dubai. Expo Center, Sharjah

Charge d’ Affaires, Mr Imtiaz Feroz Gondal along with Dr Hamdan Mussallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent and Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation participated in the launch of this campaign in Abu Dhabi.

More than 30,000 boxes were donated, each box consists of food and hygiene kits to support a family of 5 for a whole month.

Cd’A thanked the people and Government of the UAE for their continuous support in this difficult time. He also appreciated the work being done by the Emirates Red Crescent for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

