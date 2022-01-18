CARGOES Customs: DP World launches new digital platform

DP World, the leading global logistics company and provider of smart supply chain solutions, today announced the launch of its new digital compliance and revenue platform, CARGOES Customs.

The platform facilitates completely paperless trade easing the flow of the customs process using innovative technology solutions, including an Artificial Intelligence driven risk engine and smart valuation. Its advanced classification wizard, based on machine learning, vastly reduces classification issues. It is designed and supported by customs experts and digital transformation leaders, and is backed by more than 40 years of experience in logistics to solve challenges in the supply chain.

CARGOES Customs provides an intelligence-enabled, unified customs operating model that optimises border management and revenue collection activities. The system empowers customs agencies to facilitate trade, secure global supply chains, and increase compliance. At the same time, it minimises revenue leakage for government agencies. The platform is built to assist global customs organisations in reforming and modernising processes by streamlining digital transformation through the latest technology and tools.

The CARGOES Customs platform is based on the belief that with technology as a foundation, any customs organisation can vastly improve its digital capabilities and better integrate with key agencies and other countries, while also satisfying any regional agreements. The CARGOES Customs system is further enhanced by its powerful risk engine which detects revenue leakages. This technology improves visibility and traceability, and is based on WCO best practices, thereby optimising the customs clearance process. As an intelligent risk engine, it helps enforce compliance and promotes seamless collaboration between authorities, government departments and stakeholders.

Offering a single window interface, CARGOES Customs is highly configurable and uses a template-based design which means customs organisations can update or roll-out new services at the click of a button. It supports all file formats commonly used in customs, and is WCO, WTO and SAFE framework compliant.

Sultan bin Ahmed Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said, “Trade is a key driver to help economies around the world to recover fairly and sustainably from the economic shock of the pandemic. At DP World, we are doing our part to make trade flow as smoothly and seamlessly as possible, and with CARGOES Customs we really help customs authorities around the world to become dramatically more efficient – now and for the long term. This new digital solution connects customs officials and traders through an easy-to-use interface and a suite of custom-built tools. We will continue to invest in our digital platforms to bring simplicity, transparency and efficiency to global trade – at customs, and beyond.”

Pradeep Desai, Chief Technology Officer, DP World, concluded, “Demand for digital solutions has never been higher and will only keep growing. We are leveraging technology to create value for our customers and help drive growth. CARGOES Customs by DP World is part of the broader CARGOES software suite of products. DP World created CARGOES to solve pressing challenges caused by supply chain related inefficiencies. It’s a holistic solution powered by technology targeting all aspects of global trade including Finance, ERP, Tracking, Terminal Operating System, Customs software and enabling end-to-end logistics. We are excited to provide Logistics as one of our first CARGOES offerings to customers.”

