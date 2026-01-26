Carrick relishes Man Utd opportunity after stunning Arsenal

Michael Carrick urged Manchester United to build on the remarkable start to his interim reign after Matheus Cunha’s rocket sealed a stunning 3-2 win at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Carrick has been hired until the end of the season following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal on January 5.

The former United midfielder jumped at the chance to return to Old Trafford after being sacked by second-tier Middlesbrough in June.

United opted to go with a caretaker boss to give them time for a comprehensive search for a permanent success to Amorim.

But co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and his army of advisers in the United hierarchy might have stumbled across the solution with their move for Carrick.

He has galvanised United to play in a far more vibrant manner than their timid displays under Amorim, securing a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in his first game before putting a dent in Arsenal’s title charge with an impressive win in north London.

United are up to fourth in the Premier League and Carrick praised the players for responding to his tactical demands.

“The boys have been fantastic in terms of taking things on, wanting to do it and investing into it. I think in the messages we’re giving them and how we behave. I’ve got belief in them and I try and show that,” Carrick said.

“It’s not so much the words, it’s easy for me to tell the players something, or the boys to speak about a game, but to have the feeling to really put it in.

“You’ve got to feel that confidence and that belief through and they’ve definitely got that and we need to keep that.”

‘He knows the feeling’

Carrick has ditched Amorim’s preferred three-man defence in a switch that has allowed United to play with more balance.

The 44-year-old’s decision to deploy defender Patrick Dorgu in a more advanced attacking role has also paid off with goals against City and Arsenal.

Dorgu’s second-half strike at the Emirates Stadium whistled into the top corner to put United 2-1 up.

Lisandro Martinez’s own goal had given Arsenal a first-half lead before Bryan Mbeumo’s equaliser.

Mikel Merino looked to have rescued a point for Arsenal with his late leveller, but Brazilian forward Cunha lashed home from 20 yards in the 87th minute.

“I just think we understood the flow of the game. At times we were going to be feeling a little bit up against it and digging in. We wanted to try and take control as well,” Carrick said.

“The goals were fantastic, some of the football was good and we looked dangerous at certain times. It was a performance with a bit of everything.”

Cunha was quick to point out the difference between Amorim’s gloomy reign and Carrick’s upbeat presence.

“He knows the feeling, he played here so many years. He knows the feeling for Manchester, he knows the feeling for United. He knows how the fans want to feel,” Cunha said.

“He tried to show us every single moment, he tried to talk us to understand in moments and say ‘everyone is against us’, so I think we feel more together.”

Carrick, who spent 12 successful years as a United player, responded to Cunha’s glowing assessment by admitting he is relishing his unexpected opportunity.

“I’ve been here less than two weeks and I’m desperate to do well and improve the team and finish as high as we can,” he said.

“And having days like this and last week is something you get greedy for and we want to keep building on this for weeks to come.”