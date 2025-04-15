Cars sale in Pakistan up by 40.99% to 75,265 units

ISLAMABAD: The sale of cars in Pakistan during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 increased by 40.99 percent compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 76,265 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 54,091 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 11,460 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-March 2024-25 compared to the sale of 8,514 units during July-March 2023-24.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 48.92 percent as it went up to 15,980 units from 10,730 units..

Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 57.45 percent as its sales surged from 3,586 units to 5,891 units this year.

Sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,984 units during the period under review, whereas during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 2,803 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,705 units from 2,652 units last year.

Suzuki Alto’s sales witnessed an increase of 37.91 percent from 22,683 units to 31,284 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan surged to 3,168 units as opposed to sales of 1,734 units in the same months of last year.

In a separate development, authorities in the federal capital sharply increased vehicle transfer fees for cars and motorcycles, effective April 14, 2025, while for the first time in the country, the transfer fees have also been imposed on electric vehicles (EVs).

Transfer fees for vehicles have surged by as much as 300% to 1100%.

The fee for transferring a 1000cc car has risen by Rs1,200 to Rs2,750. For cars above 1000cc, the fee is now Rs5,500, up from Rs2,000. fFe for cars above 1800cc now stands at Rs11,000, up from Rs3,000.

For the first time, a transfer fee has been introduced for electric vehicles (EVs).

EVs with a capacity of up to 50 kilowatts (kW) will incur a fee of Rs2,500, while those between 50 kW and 100 kW will be charged Rs5,500. EVs exceeding 100 kW will face a Rs10,000 fee.