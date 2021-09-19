Case against abduction of two women, child registered after 18 years

CHISHTIAN: A case was registered after 18 years against the abduction of two women and a child in Chishtian city of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A woman has registered an abduction case against her stepbrother after 18 years who had allegedly kidnapped her mother, maternal aunt and son.

It was learnt that the man had allegedly abducted two sisters and a nephew from their house in 2003.

The complainant named Ruqaiya Bibi was the mother of the boy who had been abducted by the accused along with her mother and maternal aunt.

She stated in her complaint that the abductor was an employee of Punjab police that led to a delay in the registration of an abduction case.

She claimed that police officials kept protecting their colleague and delayed the registration of the abduction case against him.

Ruqaiya Bibi stated in the FIR that the police department has failed to recover the abductees so far despite the registration of the case. She expressed suspicions that the accused, Sarfaraz has murdered her relatives.