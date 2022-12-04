Case lodged against Additional SHO abduction incident

ABBOTTABAD: The police on Sunday registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly kidnapping an additional Station House Officer (SHO) of Bakot police station in Abbottabad city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to details, Additional SHO Sub-Inspector Malik Asif Agha was abducted two days ago when he was arriving at the police station from his home.

Meanwhile, a case of abduction has been registered against unidentified persons at Mangal police station. “Malik Asif’s mobile phone is also switched off”, the police said in a statement.

Earlier in 2021, an official of Punjab Police was abducted in Tando Muhammad Khan in Sindh.

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was sent on a court order to Tando Muhammad Khan, to recover 9-year old child Umar Farooq, which was allegedly taken by his father forcefully from his mother, police said.

The woman had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and alleged that her husband has forcefully abducted her nine-year-old son and taken him to Tando Muhammad Khan in Sindh.

“A local chieftain abducted the ASI on the official duty, with the child from the police station in TMK, while the police also supporting the local influential, police spokesperson here said.

The DPO Bahawalpur has contacted the Sindh Police over the matter in view of threat to the life of the kidnapped policeman, police spokesman said.

