Case lodged against gun attack on Latif Khosa’s house

LAHORE: Lahore police on Friday lodged a case against unidentified persons after a gun attack on senior law and former Punjab governor Latif Khosa’s house, ARY News reported.

The case was registered at the Defence A police station over the complaint of ASI Niaz Ahmed. The First Information Report (FIR) stated that four fires were resorted to at Khosa’s house and police also recovered six bullet shells from the scene.

In the firing incident, the main door of the house and a vehicle were damaged. It also stated that the police asked Khosa to register a case but he excused himself to personally lodge it due to his busy schedule.

Unidentified armed men opened fire at former governor Punjab and senior lawyer Latif Khosa’s house in the Defence area of Lahore late Thursday night.

Detailing the firing incident, the senior lawyer said he remained safe in the attack while his driver sustained bullet wounds.

Latif Khosa said some unidentified persons opened fire at his residence which was so intense that bullets penetrated the main gate and hit the cars parked inside the house due to which his driver got injured.

Following the attack, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan reached Khosa’s house to express solidarity with him. Ahsan demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers.