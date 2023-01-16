Case registered against Firdous Shamim for ‘breaking’ ballot box seal

KARACHI: A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi for ‘breaking’ the seal of ballot box during the local government (LG) elections in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Soldier Bazar Police Station on the complaint of Presiding Officer (PO) Asif Ali Kurejo.

The case includes sections regarding interference in official work and other provisions of the Election Act, 2017.

In the FIR, the complainant PTI candidate Firdous Shamim Naqvi entered the polling station at 12:00pm and started breaking the seals of ballot boxes.

“Despite my interference, he [Shamim] broke the seals and pushed me away,” he claimed. Later, the FIR stated, the PTI leader ran away from the polling station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expelled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi from the polling station for allegedly breaking the seal of ballot boxes.

A video of Naqvi opening the seal of a ballot box amid voting in Karachi LG polls went viral on social media. The incident took place in the polling station of UC ward 4 of the Soldier Bazar area of the city.

Reacting to the matter, PPP wrote a letter to the ECP to lodge a complaint against Naqvi for violation of election rules. PPP leader Taj Haider urged the ECP for immediate notice and action against the PTI leader.

