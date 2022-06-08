Case registered against Iqrarul Hassan for exposing DC Mirpurkhas corruption

MIRPURKHAS: The Sindh police on Wednesday registered FIR against host of ARY News’ popular show Sar-e-Aam, Iqrar ul Hassan, for exposing the corruption of deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas, ARY News reported.

The case was registered against ARY News anchorperson Iqrar ul Hassan in Mirpurkhas for his alleged interference in official affairs.

The case was registered against Iqrar after team Sar-e-Aam exposed the corruption of deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner Mirpurkhas and caught them taking bribes for the issuance of arms licenses.

The deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas demanded Rs2 million bribe for the 100 arms license issuance.

Read more: Hyderabad police torture Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan

In a statement, PFUJ Vice-President Lala Asad Pathan condemned the police action against ARY News anchorperson Iqrar ul Hassan and demanded the Sindh government take notice of Mirpurkhas DC’s corrupt practice.

This is not the first time that Iqrar was booked in case or beaten by police for exposing their corruption.

In one such incident, team Sar-e-Aam host Iqrar ul was brutally tortured by officers of Hyderabad’s Hatri police station during a sting operation.

The team Sar-e-Aam had conducted a sting operation for exposing the black sheep of the police department who were giving protection to the criminal elements.

Comments