Case registered against murder of newly-wed girl in Karachi court

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday registered a case against the murder of a newly-wed girl in Karachi’s City Court that took place on Monday, ARY News reported.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that the slain girl namely Hajra was killed by the firing resorted to by her father Amir Jan in the premises of the City Court which also injured two persons including Wajid and a cop Imran.

Yesterday, a newly-wed girl who had contracted a freewill marriage was shot dead in the Karachi City Court by her father.

According to the details, the girl, who contracted a freewill marriage with a doctor in Waziristan, came to Karachi City Court to record her statement but was shot dead on the court premises by her father.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Shabbir Sethar said the deceased girl, a permanent resident of Wazirabad, came to the Karachi City Court from Pirabad to record her statement under section 164.

The man fired thrice at his daughter from which one of the bullets hit the policeman. The girl lost her life on the spot, while the condition of the cop is said to be out of danger.

The man has been arrested by the police along with the weapon. Further investigation from the man was underway.

Comments